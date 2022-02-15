ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. ITT reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ITT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

