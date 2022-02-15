IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Short Interest Update

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the January 15th total of 13,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $122,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 539,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,684,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,468,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.
ISEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
