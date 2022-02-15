Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in EverQuote by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 215,098 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $486.66 million, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In related news, Director George R. Neble acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $335,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 378,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,110 and have sold 22,169 shares valued at $343,152. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

