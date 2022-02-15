Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 82,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1,160.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,444 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 91.1% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $181.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $159.27 and a 12-month high of $201.24.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

