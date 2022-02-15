Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Trex by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Trex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Trex by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 620,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after buying an additional 51,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.58.

TREX opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

