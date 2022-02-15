Jacobi Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $142.08 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.53 and its 200 day moving average is $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,233 shares of company stock worth $15,023,405. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

