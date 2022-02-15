JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Down 30.7% in January

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 40,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JanOne by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JanOne during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JanOne during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAN stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. JanOne has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.53.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 194.34%.

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

