JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 333,858 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $35,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.52. The stock had a trading volume of 83,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,442,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. JD.com’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. Barclays began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

