Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) a $80.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.90.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 692,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,086,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 255,651 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 100,027 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.