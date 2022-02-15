Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) a $80.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.90.
UBER stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 692,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,086,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
