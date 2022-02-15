Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Radware Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Radware in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RDWR. TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of RDWR opened at $31.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. Radware has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Radware by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Radware by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radware during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

