JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.

FROG opened at $25.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 0.58. JFrog has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth $60,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of JFrog by 100.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 964.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

