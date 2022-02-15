JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (JPEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:JPEI opened at GBX 107 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.27 million and a P/E ratio of 4.91. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.54).

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

