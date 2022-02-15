JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (JPEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:JPEI opened at GBX 107 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.27 million and a P/E ratio of 4.91. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.54).
JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Company Profile
