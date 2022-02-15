JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $527.00

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 527 ($7.13) and last traded at GBX 533.49 ($7.22), with a volume of 21224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 538 ($7.28).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 614.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 648.56. The stock has a market cap of £834.90 million and a P/E ratio of 7.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.10. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

