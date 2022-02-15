Jupiter Trading Up 8.2% This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Jupiter has a market cap of $25.61 million and approximately $737,222.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00044821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.77 or 0.07031072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.38 or 1.00040280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00050116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,715,924 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

