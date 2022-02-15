Kaleyra (KLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Kaleyra to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $20.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Kaleyra
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
