KAR Auction Services (KAR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect KAR Auction Services to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

KAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,164,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,057,000 after purchasing an additional 550,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 415,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 143,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth $497,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

