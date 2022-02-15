KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $28.23 million and approximately $5.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004429 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00049461 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

