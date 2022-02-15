Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Plans $0.00 Interim Dividend

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share on Sunday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.