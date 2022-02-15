Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $821.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $51,539.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kelly Services by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 63,787 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 158,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

