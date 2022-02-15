Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $821.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38.
In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $51,539.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
