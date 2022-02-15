Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $18.49. Kelly Services shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 2,088 shares changing hands.
The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 8.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 23.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 302,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 146,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $821.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10.
About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
