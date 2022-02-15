Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $18.49. Kelly Services shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 2,088 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $51,539.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald R. Parfet acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 8.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 23.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 302,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 146,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $821.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

