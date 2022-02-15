Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 178.1% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE KCGI opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 745,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,000.

