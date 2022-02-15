Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chevron were worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,332 shares of company stock worth $68,294,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $134.02. 251,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,312,989. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.61 and a 12-month high of $139.44. The company has a market cap of $258.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

