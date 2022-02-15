Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 86 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $588.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $591.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $17,420,327. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

