Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.62% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $1,753,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

