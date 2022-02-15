Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of KTCC opened at $5.93 on Monday. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $63.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 42.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

