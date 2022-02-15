King DAG Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, King DAG has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001005 BTC on exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $24.18 million and $13.55 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About King DAG

KDAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

