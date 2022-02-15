Kingfisher’s (KGF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Kingfisher (LON:KGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.09) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.80) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 379.67 ($5.14).

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 320.50 ($4.34) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 334.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 341.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.27).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

