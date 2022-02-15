KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 153.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 9.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in KLA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KLA by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,580 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $365.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA Co. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.13.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

