Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.88.
NASDAQ KOD opened at $53.37 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $164.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
