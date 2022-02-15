Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.88.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $53.37 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $164.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 133,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $689,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 788,018 shares of company stock worth $43,783,520 and sold 20,850 shares worth $1,745,423. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

