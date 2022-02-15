Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 58.3% in January

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the January 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

KUBTY traded down $6.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.33. The company had a trading volume of 42,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,659. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.35. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. Kubota has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kubota has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

