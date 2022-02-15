Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stake Raised by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Kymera Therapeutics makes up 7.3% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BVF Inc. IL owned about 6.23% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $186,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 591,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,144,000 after buying an additional 311,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,827,000 after purchasing an additional 399,731 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 732,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $777,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KYMR traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 2.03. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $69.12.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.