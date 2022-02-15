Land Securities Group’s (LAND) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 765 ($10.35) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.50) to GBX 900 ($12.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($11.16) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 792.86 ($10.73).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LAND stock opened at GBX 788.80 ($10.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion and a PE ratio of -20.65. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 604.40 ($8.18) and a one year high of GBX 822.40 ($11.13). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 774.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 733.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.89%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.14), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($435,707.19).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.