Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE LCI opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 200.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 143,900 shares of company stock worth $208,689. 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lannett during the third quarter worth about $30,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter worth about $57,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Lannett by 87.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

