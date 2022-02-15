Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
NYSE LCI opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55.
In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 143,900 shares of company stock worth $208,689. 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lannett during the third quarter worth about $30,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter worth about $57,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Lannett by 87.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.