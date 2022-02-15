Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99.

LPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 88,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

