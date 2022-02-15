Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $53,282.04 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $53,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $147,950.56.

On Saturday, December 4th, Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $315,785.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

