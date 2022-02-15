Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Lennar by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Lennar by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $77.86 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

