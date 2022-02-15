Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Shares Down 4%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) shares fell 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84. 350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

About Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.