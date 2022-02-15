Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Shares Down 4%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) shares fell 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84. 350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.
About Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)
