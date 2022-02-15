Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.92.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,511. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $287,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,029 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.