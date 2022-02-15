Lido DAO Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.48 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $41.48 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00003816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.06 or 0.06972901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,173.07 or 0.99711213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00048474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

