Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $120.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $180.22.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.25.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.