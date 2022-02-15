Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $120.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $180.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $13,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

