Lightning Bitcoin Trading Up 17.6% This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001596 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $199,588.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00294331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013234 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000591 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

