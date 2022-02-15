Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $4.33

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.61. Lilium shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 2,639 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LILM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lilium by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

