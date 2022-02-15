Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 108,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,594,400 shares.The stock last traded at $71.96 and had previously closed at $70.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

