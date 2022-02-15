Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.49 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $1,048.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,050.70 or 0.99812695 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 751,067,044 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

