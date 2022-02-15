Litecoin (LTC) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $9.15 billion and approximately $805.82 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $131.32 or 0.00297027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00013882 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000998 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,644,807 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

