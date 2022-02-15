LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 116.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 207,024 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.13% of LKQ worth $19,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 181.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after purchasing an additional 749,807 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

