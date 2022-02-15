Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Insider Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 4,200 Shares

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Loews by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Loews by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Loews (NYSE:L)

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.