Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Insider Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 4,200 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:L opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $63.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.
Several research firms recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.
