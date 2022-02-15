Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Insider Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 4,200 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Loews by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Loews by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

