Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Kenneth I. Siegel Sells 16,888 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:L opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80.

Get Loews alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on L. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Loews by 3.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 44.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Loews by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Loews by 152.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.