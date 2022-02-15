Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $889.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.85. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,161,000 after purchasing an additional 339,825 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 810,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 73,937 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

