L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Up 77.8% in January

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of L’Oréal stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.52. 101,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,547. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.70. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $97.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRLCY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($494.32) to €450.00 ($511.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($494.32) to €395.00 ($448.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.75.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

